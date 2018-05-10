Settlers in the 'Most Contentious Place on Earth'

“Why would an Israeli Jew choose to live in the West Bank?”

That’s the question that motivates writer Wajahat Ali to travel to Israel in a new documentary from The Atlantic. Ali, who has been critical of Israel, embarks on a personal quest to understand the perspectives of some of the 600,000 Israeli Jews who live in the occupied territory in defiance of international law—and to hear from the Palestinians who oppose them.

In his travels through the West Bank, Ali visits the family of a Palestinian terrorist, ventures into the heart of one of the most radical settlements, and speaks to the leader of an NGO focused on creating a dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians.

Read Ali's article in the June 2018 issue of The Atlantic.

Support for this project has been provided by the Henry R. Luce Initiative on Religion and International Affairs of the Henry Luce Foundation.