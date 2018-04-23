How America Broke the Presidency

“Many of the responsibilities that vex Trump are ones that were not part of the job’s original design,” writes The Atlantic contributing writer and co-host of CBS This Morning, John Dickerson. In his May cover article, "The Hardest Job in the World," Dickerson argues that the president’s office has ballooned. The responsibilities of the presidency—and the path to the office itself—makes the role unworkable. In this new video, Dickerson explains how we got here.