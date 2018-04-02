John Legend and Jesse Williams on Art and Activism

The Atlantic's Adrienne Green sat down with Jesse Williams and John Legend for the MLK special edition of the magazine to discuss their stances on racial injustice, the struggle for civil rights, and how artists can move the needle on both counts.

“Artists, in many ways, are stewards—a barometer for what's to come in terms of where people's consciousness is,” says Williams in the video.

“We have the microphone,” adds Legend. “We have the power to help shape the conversation and highlight important issues.”