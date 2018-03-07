The NASCAR Driver Who Made History

NASCAR driver Wendell Scott began his career in the South during the Jim Crow era in 1952. His son and grandson remember what it was like for Wendell as one of the first African-American drivers in NASCAR. They describe him as exceptionally talented and driven, “like Picasso—a great artist doing his work.” Despite receiving death threats and having first-place accolades consistently stripped due to institutionalized racism, Wendell persisted. His motto: “When it’s too tough for anybody else, it’s just right for me.”