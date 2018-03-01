Life Inside Maximum-Security Juvenile Detention

Marquez Jackson is serving a juvenile life sentence at Bon Air Corrections Center in Virginia for second-degree murder. Jackson lives in the maximum security side of Bon Air. “I get locked in my room every night,” he says. “Everything is about security here. I get searched every time I move.” Jackson will be at Bon Air until he turns 21. “The thing that makes me happy is just visualizing what I could be doing if I was home.”

For an optimal viewing experience, watch the film in VR180 with a VR headset.