Helen Keller's 'Modern Woman' Has Her Husband in the Kitchen
Feb 27, 2018
In 1932, Helen Keller wrote, "I am tempted to think that the perplexed businessman might discover a possible solution [to] his troubles if he would just spend a few days in his wife's kitchen. Let us see what would happen if he did."
In the article, originally published in The Atlantic, Keller ponders how the economics of industrialization helped advance women’s rights. It is excerpted and animated here.
