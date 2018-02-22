Presented by
When Gun Owners Become Like Hypocritical Hippies
Feb 22, 2018
“Rights come with responsibilities,” argues The Atlantic writer David Frum. “Understanding this principle is what distinguishes an adult from a child. Yet the gun lobby rejects this basic bargain.” In this new video, Frum questions the “self-indulgent permissiveness” that leads conservatives down a trail of hypocrisy.
