When Gun Owners Become Like Hypocritical Hippies

Feb 22, 2018
“Rights come with responsibilities,” argues The Atlantic writer David Frum. “Understanding this principle is what distinguishes an adult from a child. Yet the gun lobby rejects this basic bargain.” In this new video, Frum questions the “self-indulgent permissiveness” that leads conservatives down a trail of hypocrisy.

Author: David Frum

