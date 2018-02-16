The Problem With #MeToo’s Agenda

What happens when a movement loses sight of its original goal? That’s what The Atlantic writer Caitlin Flanagan believes is occurring with #MeToo. In this new video, Flanagan argues that for the movement that was galvanized in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein allegations, “no problem was too small or too vague to be included, so long as a man was to blame.” If #MeToo is to succeed, Flanagan posits, it needs to refocus.