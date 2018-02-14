Conservatives Must Save the Republican Party From Itself

“The Trump Republican party shames itself every day,” argues The Atlantic writer and David Frum. “Some people think we’d be better off if the GOP just went out of business. That’s dangerous advice.”

In this video, which highlights key points from Frum’s article, “An Exit from Trumpocracy,” the self-identifying conservative explains why the Republican party has become “radicalized” and continues to move away from the path of democracy. After all, “it’s not a coincidence that Breitbart.com was founded by Californians,” says Frum.