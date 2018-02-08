The Gravity-Defying Globe of Death

It’s the ultimate daredevil act: The Globe of Death, a sphere made of mesh steel, in which several of the world’s best dirtbike riders defy gravity in a synchronized, pedal-to-the-metal ballet. The stunt, which can be explained by the physics phenomenon of centripetal force, dates back to the early 20th century. It is extremely dangerous; even the slightest miscalculated movement can result in catastrophe for all riders in the cage.

Lucius Zafalon has broken every single bone in his body in pursuit of the perfect Globe act. Directors Pedro de la Fuente and James Worsley, who comprise the London-based production company Autobahn, met Zafalon through their mutual passion for motorcycles. “We were mesmerized by how incredibly visual the act is,” the duo told The Atlantic. “We thought that, combined with his life story, was a perfect subject for a film.” Their short documentary Globe of Death is a stunning glimpse into Zafalon’s life, which is defined by his passion for the perilous sport.