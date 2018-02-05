'The Best Cab Ride of My Life'

When Dave Grohl began impersonating Elvis Presley, he felt it made him “a sexier person than I had been just being Dave.” In the short documentary Cab Elvis, director Andrew Franks follows Grohl, a cab driver, across Seattle as he picks up passengers—some of whom describe the experience as the best taxi ride of their lives.

“I was leaving some Seattle bars and just so happened to hop into Dave’s cab,” Franks told The Atlantic. “After noticing his Elvis getup and the fact that he had karaoke in his cab, I was instantly enchanted.”

But it hasn’t always been fun and games. In the film, Grohl reveals how he was moved to file a First Amendment lawsuit against the city of Seattle. Later, he leaned too far into what he describes as “the dark side of Elvis,” losing much of himself in the process. Despite his struggles, however, Grohl is proud to assume the King’s mantle. “The reservoir of love that Elvis left behind is bottomless,” he says.