Presented by
Animalism
The Naked Mole Rat Is One of the Weirdest Creatures Out There
Jan 26, 2018
|
5 videos
Video by
The Atlantic
Naked mole rats feel no pain. They’re exceptionally long-lived. They frequently enter reversible comas, and a single queen mole rat rules over her colony with totalitarian authority. They can also survive without oxygen for extended periods of time—a feat that almost no other animal can accomplish. In this episode of “Animalism,” Ed Yong, a science writer for The Atlantic, explains why the naked mole rat is one of the strangest animals in the kingdom.
Authors: Jackie Lay, Ed Yong
About This Series
Ed Yong looks at the way animals live and explains the latest groundbreaking research about why mammals evolved to behave in certain ways.