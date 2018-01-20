Presented by

Animalism

The Most Shocking Animal in the Kingdom

Jan 20, 2018 | 4 videos
Video by The Atlantic

It's a remote control.  It's a tracking device.  It can deliver shocks of up to 600 volts. You think the electric eel is shocking? You haven’t seen anything yet.


In this episode of Animalism hosted by The Atlantic science writer Ed Yong, we investigate the subtle and sinister ways of the electric eel.

Authors: Jackie Lay, Ed Yong

About This Series

Ed Yong looks at the way animals live and explains the latest groundbreaking research about why mammals evolved to behave in certain ways.

