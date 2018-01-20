Presented by
Animalism
The Most Shocking Animal in the Kingdom
Jan 20, 2018
|
4 videos
Video by
The Atlantic
It's a remote control. It's a tracking device. It can deliver shocks of up to 600 volts. You think the electric eel is shocking? You haven’t seen anything yet.
In this episode of Animalism hosted by The Atlantic science writer Ed Yong, we investigate the subtle and sinister ways of the electric eel.
Authors: Jackie Lay, Ed Yong
About This Series
Ed Yong looks at the way animals live and explains the latest groundbreaking research about why mammals evolved to behave in certain ways.