Animals Have Culture, Too
Jan 12, 2018
In this episode of Animalism featuring The Atlantic science writer Ed Yong, we investigate fascinating examples of culture in the animal kingdom, including the bizarre traditions of Capuchin monkeys in Costa Rica, the long-held fashion trends of bottlenose dolphins in Australia’s Shark Bay, and the incredible "Top 20" music charts of humpback whales, which have a structure that strongly resembles human songs.
About This Series
Ed Yong looks at the way animals live and explains the latest groundbreaking research about why mammals evolved to behave in certain ways.