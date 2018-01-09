Presented by

Why Women Prefer Male Bosses

Studies show that when women have a preference, they would choose to have a male boss instead of a female boss. Participants in one study described their female bosses as “emotional,” “catty,” or “bitchy.” Where does this aversion to female bosses come from? And why do some women seem to undercut each other at work?


Read Olga Khazan’s article for more on the psychology of queen bees.


Authors: Olga Khazan, Alice Roth, Brianna Pressey

