Animalism
How Do Animals See the World?
Jan 02, 2018
The Atlantic
Animal eyes come in the most spectacular range of styles, shapes, and sizes. There are eyes with lenses made of rock, eyes that can look up and down at the same time, and eyes that can spot prey from a mile away. But one animal has the most incredible—and certainly the strangest—eyes of them all.
Authors: Ed Yong, Jackie Lay, Brian Jimenez
About This Series
Ed Yong looks at the way animals live and explains the latest groundbreaking research about why mammals evolved to behave in certain ways.