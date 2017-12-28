Presented by
Animalism
How the Animal Kingdom Sleeps
Dec 28, 2017
|
1 videos
Video by
The Atlantic
Sleep is universal in the animal kingdom, but each species slumbers in a different — and often mysterious — way. Some animals snooze with half their brain, while others sleep for just two hours a day (without suffering sleep deprivation). In this episode of Animalism, Ed Yong guides us through the latest research on how creatures catch their z’s.
Authors: Ed Yong, Jackie Lay, Brian Jimenez
About This Series
Ed Yong looks at the way animals live and explains the latest groundbreaking research about why mammals evolved to behave in certain ways.