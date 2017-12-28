Presented by

How the Animal Kingdom Sleeps

Sleep is universal in the animal kingdom, but each species slumbers in a different — and often mysterious — way. Some animals snooze with half their brain, while others sleep for just two hours a day (without suffering sleep deprivation). In this episode of Animalism, Ed Yong guides us through the latest research on how creatures catch their z’s.

Authors: Ed Yong, Jackie Lay, Brian Jimenez

Ed Yong looks at the way animals live and explains the latest groundbreaking research about why mammals evolved to behave in certain ways.

