When Living With Volcanoes, 'With Death, Comes Life'

In Indonesia, more than 75% of people live within 100 kilometers of a volcano. It’s the most densely populated volcanic region in the world. As a result, Indonesians have developed a spiritual and economic symbiosis with the volatile natural phenomena. Amongst Fire, a short film from Toronto-based cinematographer Justin Pelletier, is a breathtaking portrait of life at this unique intersection of destruction and vitality.

“The production was an adventure in itself, with countless close calls and near misses,” Pelletier told The Atlantic. “One memory that really sticks out was watching locals evacuate the villages surrounding Mount Agung [which erupted in in November 2017]. That was an extremely tense time for everyone. But we were consistently greeted with open arms and smiles, even during the insane event of an impending volcanic eruption.”