Presented by

School Myths

Myths from American History Class

Dec 20, 2017 | 5 videos
Video by The Atlantic

In the U.S., kids spend a lot of time in history class learning about the American Revolution and the founding fathers. But history books tend to simplify the complex reality of the war and the country’s founding. This episode of School Myths by The Atlantic investigates the overblown, rose-colored glasses that are often donned to teach American students about their country’s history.

Author: Alice Roth

Comments

About This Series

Debunking the myths and misconceptions taught in classrooms across America

Series

Tags