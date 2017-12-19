Presented by

When Will the North Pole Melt?

Dec 19, 2017 | 13 videos
Video by The Atlantic

In the near future, the North Pole could truly be relegated to the realm of history. Since scientists started measuring winter sea ice, we’ve lost half a million square miles of it—and for every additional ton of carbon dioxide in the air, about 32 square feet of summer sea ice disappears.

In this episode of You Are Here, The Atlantic writer Robinson Meyer details the history of the mythical North Pole and its uncertain future.

Authors: Robinson Meyer, Alice Roth, Tynesha Foreman, Brianna Pressey

