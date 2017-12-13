Presented by
Why Do American Schools Have Such Long Hours?
Dec 13, 2017
Video by
The Atlantic
U.S. students spend more time in K-12 schools than their peers in many other countries. In fact, in Japan and South Korea, kids spend an average of about 150 fewer instructional hours per year in school, yet these students consistently score higher on international tests. How is that possible?
In this episode of School Myths by The Atlantic, we delve into the reasoning behind the structure of America’s school calendar.
Author: Alice Roth
Debunking the myths and misconceptions taught in classrooms across America