How Russia Hacked America—And Why It Will Happen Again
Dec 11, 2017
During the 2016 presidential campaign, Russian hackers attacked the U.S. on two fronts: the psychological and the technical. Hackers used classic propaganda techniques to influence American voters, bought thousands of social media ads to propagate fake news, and broke into Democratic party email servers to steal information.
And it won't be the last time. Russian-backed psychological cyber warfare will only get better, and its methods more sophisticated.
Authors: Caitlin Cadieux, Sophia Myszkowski, Julia Ioffe
