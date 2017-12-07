In 2014, nearly 10,000 Yazidis, a Kurdish religious minority, were killed or captured when ISIS took over Mount Sinjar in Iraq. Thousands of women—some as young as nine—were forced to become sex slaves for ISIS. When Sinjar was finally liberated by Kurdish Peshmergas in early 2016, some Yazidi women were able to return to their region. Nearly 4,000 Yazidi men, women, and children remain missing to this day.

Three young women who escaped ISIS imprisonment speak up for the first time in filmmaker Reber Dosky’s short documentary, Yazidi Girls. They share harrowing stories of rape and torture. One admits “suicide would have been a blessing.”

“I hope that God will punish [ISIS] for what they did,” says another in the film.

For more on the battle against ISIS, watch Dosky's feature film, Radio Kobani, on Vimeo.