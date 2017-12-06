Presented by
School Myths
Common Misperceptions About the Human Body
Dec 06, 2017
|
3 videos
Video by
The Atlantic
As it turns out, some widely-held ideas about the human body are flat-out wrong. In fact, many scientific discoveries in the 19th century made their way into 20th-century textbooks, but have since been disproven. In this episode of School Myths by The Atlantic, we explore some of the new discoveries that challenge conventional wisdom about the human body, including an erroneous map of the tongue and the fallacy surrounding the five senses.
Author: Alice Roth
About This Series
Debunking the myths and misconceptions taught in classrooms across America