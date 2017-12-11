'I Wanted My House to Be a Sculpture'

Performance artist, sculptor, and painter Clarina Bezzola has dedicated her life to exploring the delicate psychological boundaries between the self and society. When designing her dream home, art and life converged. “I wanted my house to be like a sculpture, but also like my home,” Bezzola says in a new video by The Atlantic.

Bezzola brought her art’s macabre, Lynchian aesthetic to the architecture of her Brooklyn home. “When I created this space for myself, I needed to acknowledge what gives me fear,” she says. “Life is constantly going in and out of balance, comfort and discomfort, anxiety and bliss. For me, this house is like a temple.”