School Myths
Perfect Grades Don't Matter
Nov 30, 2017
The Atlantic
Most American students strive for a 4.0 GPA and the highest test scores, but research shows that this quest for perfection actually discourages creativity and reduces academic risk-taking. In this episode of “School Myths” by The Atlantic, we investigate why grades aren’t everything when it comes to education.
Author: Alice Roth
Debunking the myths and misconceptions taught in classrooms across America