Perfect Grades Don't Matter

Nov 30, 2017 | 2 videos
Most American students strive for a 4.0 GPA and the highest test scores, but research shows that this quest for perfection actually discourages creativity and reduces academic risk-taking. In this episode of “School Myths” by The Atlantic, we investigate why grades aren’t everything when it comes to education.

Debunking the myths and misconceptions taught in classrooms across America

