Myths You Learned in Health Class
Nov 21, 2017
The Atlantic
Remember learning about the food pyramid in health class? As it turns out, the pyramid was based on a lot of misinformation about nutrition. In this episode of School Myths, we explore the source of some of the pervasive myths about healthy foods and fitness—and the new science shaping health class today.
