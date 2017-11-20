Presented by
For the Lucas Brothers, Comedy Is Therapy
Nov 20, 2017
Growing up in Newark, New Jersey, the Lucas brothers were surrounded by violence and drugs. Amidst the chaos of public housing and abject poverty, television was a constant and laughter an escape. In a recent interview with The Atlantic, animated above, the twins said that at an early age, they learned the power of comedy. Now, the successful comedians see their work as more than simply a vocation.
