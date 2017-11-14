While it may be tempting to dismiss members of the alt-right as disturbed or fringe, The Atlantic writer Luke O’Brien cautions that the group may be the most dangerous form of American extremism yet. That’s because the alt-right has capitalized on the anonymity of the internet to recruit members and proliferate its ideology. O’Brien argues that unless America wakes up to this insidious threat, the alt-right will continue to grow and become more extreme.

