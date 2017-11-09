'Our Surfing is Revolutionary'

Professional big wave surfer Bianca Valenti first took to the ocean when she was five. Because there were no girls’ divisions, she competed with the boys. Throughout her career in professional big wave surfing, which she calls “a whole different ball game,” Valenti has dedicated herself to empowering female surfers.

“Women in surfing are portrayed [with] a sexualized lens,” Valenti recounted in a recent interview with The Atlantic. “I didn’t have the model look that men wanted to use to market their concept of what a woman in surfing would look like.”

But rather than allow herself to burn out due to frustration with sexism in the surfing industry, Valenti took action. She formed the Committee for Equity in Women’s Surfing, which she said aims to “pave a better future for women in surfing.”