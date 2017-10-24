Presented by

This NASCAR Driver Is Defying Stereotypes at 200 Miles Per Hour

Oct 24, 2017 | 50 videos
Video by The Atlantic

“Never underestimate a vegan hippie chick with a race car,” says Leilani Münter in a new video by The Atlantic. Münter, who drove the first-ever vegan-themed race car in the world, is gunning for a future in which NASCAR runs on 100 percent renewable energy. In the video, she challenges NASCAR stereotypes and explains why the sports world needs more activists.

Author: Nicolas Pollock

