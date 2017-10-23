Is Egg Donation Safe?

Jessica Wing was a healthy Stanford University student when she was paid to donate eggs on three separate occasions—funds which she allocated toward her student debt. Less than ten years later, she died of colon cancer. Because Jessica had no family history of the disease, her mother, Dr. Jennifer Schneider, wondered if there might be a link between the many hormone injections necessary for egg donation and Jessica’s cancer, which was also found on her ovaries. But to her surprise, Dr. Schneider discovered that not a single study has been done on the long-term health risks of egg donation.

“The consent form for egg donation reads, ‘There are no known risks,’” says Dr. Schneider in this short film from The Center for Investigative Reporting, directed by Emily Harger and Olivia Merrion. “That is true, but the problem is the significance of the word ‘known.’ There are no known risks because nobody has ever looked into it.”

“I don’t know for sure if the reason that Jessica got colon cancer is the hormone stimulation,” Dr. Schneider continues, “but I think it’s a very real possibility that’s got to be investigated.”