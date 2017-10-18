George Saunders on How to Tell a Great Story

Yesterday, George Saunders experienced a striking win: he was awarded the Man Booker Prize. In this video by Redglass Pictures, Saunders reveals how the mechanics of telling a great story involve humanizing both the characters and the reader. He also cautions against the pitfalls of telling a bad story.

“A story is kind of a black box,” says Saunders in the video. “When you go inside, you get a glimpse of a deeper truth.”

Saunders further explains how storytelling is an act of love, why it’s productive for writers to let sentences “bother” them, and the importance of staying mystified.