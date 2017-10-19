Presented by
Animation
David Sedaris on Keeping a Diary in the Age of Over-Sharing
Oct 19, 2017
|
49 videos
Video by
The Atlantic
“When you first start writing, you’re going to suck,” says David Sedaris in a recent interview with The Atlantic. In this animated video, Sedaris reveals that he kept a diary for seven years before he started writing stories and sharing them publicly. “More people are documenting their lives now,” he continues. “The difference is the degree to which they’re sharing. And there’s a lot to be said for not putting things out there.”
Authors: Caitlin Cadieux, Nicolas Pollock, Alice Roth
About This Series
Short, animated videos from The Atlantic