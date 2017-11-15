“The whole world knows about the problems in Darfur,” says Nouri, a recently resettled refugee, in Kristian Engelsen’s moving short film. “My life was in danger. Many in my family died. So I had to run away.” Now, Nouri lives in Norway, a country he describes as “another planet.”

Gorgeously shot on 16mm film, Nowhere is a poignant portrait of a man who traded war and torture for a strange land. Through his passion for running, he slowly rebuilds his life.

“Nouri was terrified of what our intentions were after his experiences of abuse and subjection to violence,” Engelsen told The Atlantic. “Eating a home-cooked meal turned out to be the tipping point into mutual trust. [Making this film], I learned that people who have experienced the worst things in life are sometimes the ones who smile the most and are the most humble.”