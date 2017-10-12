Presented by
Why Young Americans Are Questioning Democracy
Oct 12, 2017
The Atlantic
According to Yascha Mounk, an author and lecturer on Political Theory at Harvard University, millennials in America are six times more dissatisfied with the democratic system than they were in 1940. In this video, Mounk explains how in previous generations, many Americans supported liberal democracy because it made them wealthier. Now, that’s no longer the case.
