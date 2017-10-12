Presented by

Why Young Americans Are Questioning Democracy

Oct 12, 2017 | 16 videos
Video by The Atlantic

According to Yascha Mounk, an author and lecturer on Political Theory at Harvard University, millennials in America are six times more dissatisfied with the democratic system than they were in 1940. In this video, Mounk explains how in previous generations, many Americans supported liberal democracy because it made them wealthier. Now, that’s no longer the case.

Authors: Brianna Pressey, Nicolas Pollock

Big ideas from the 2017 Aspen Ideas Festival

