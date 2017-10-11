Presented by
How Stores Trick You Into Buying More Things
Oct 11, 2017
The Atlantic
How do you decide what to buy? The truth is that stores know you better than you do—both online and offline. The Atlantic writer Derek Thompson reveals how retailers consistently manipulate customers into shelling out more money than a given item is worth. In this video, Thompson details three major psychological biases that retailers exploit and offers lessons on how to counteract each one.
Authors: Derek Thompson, Alice Roth, Tynesha Foreman
About This Series
