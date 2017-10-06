Presented by
How Da Vinci 'Augmented Reality' — More Than 500 Years Ago
Oct 06, 2017 | Video by The Atlantic
We may think of Leonardo Da Vinci as an artist, but he was also a scientist. By incorporating anatomy, chemistry, and optics into his artistic process, Da Vinci created an augmented reality experience centuries before the concept even existed. This video details how Da Vinci made the Mona Lisa interactive using innovative painting techniques and the physiology of the human eye.
Read more about the science behind the Mona Lisa on The Atlantic.