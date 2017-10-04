Mass Shootings in the United States: 'This Is Who We Are'

In a recent article for The Atlantic, writer James Fallows argues that no other society has allowed gun massacres to keep happening. For example, in the wake of a mass shooting in Australia in 1996, the country introduced a swift overhaul of gun legislation. Although Fallows acknowledges that stricter gun laws aren’t a panacea for every possible attack in America, he believes that gun control could significantly reduce the carnage. “Politicians offer their ‘thoughts and prayers and support,’” says Fallows. “But not their actions: to change our implicit decision to let mass shootings go on. And it is a decision.”