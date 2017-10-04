Does Technology Need to Be Ethical?

“The average citizen is starting to feel more and more like, ‘I’m not sure that I feel good about the way technology is interacting with my life,’” says Anil Dash, an entrepreneur, activist, and the CEO of Fog Creek Software, in an interview recorded at the Aspen Ideas Festival. As trust in the tech world continues to erode due to increased vulnerability to hacking and the proliferation of misinformation across Google and Facebook, Dash believes tech giants have a responsibility to society to be ethical. Says Dash: “If you’re the CEO of a major tech company, you are a political figure whether you choose to be or not.”