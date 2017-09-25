What If Everyone Ate Beans Instead of Beef?

In America, beef accounts for 37 percent of all human-induced methane released into the air. Methane is 23 times as warming to the climate as carbon dioxide. In a recent article, The Atlantic writer James Hamblin shows how one dietary change—replacing beef with beans—could get the U.S. 74 percent of the way to meeting 2020 greenhouse-gas emission goals. As Hamblin notes, it’s worth being reminded that individual choices matter.

