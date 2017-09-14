Presented by
‘It’s Impossible to Imagine Trump Without the Force of Whiteness'
Sep 14, 2017
“The foundation of Trump’s presidency is the negation of Barack Obama’s legacy,” writes Ta-Nehisi Coates in his feature for The Atlantic’s October 2017 issue. In this animated excerpt from a recent interview with Coates about his article, the writer explains how tribalism and white supremacy paved the way for Trump. Gallup research shows that white voters overwhelmingly supported the candidate across demographics.
Authors: Tynesha Foreman, Nicolas Pollock, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Kasia Cieplak-Mayr von Baldegg
