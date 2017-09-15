“We clearly are not post-racial,” Michele Norris, the celebrated former host of NPR’s All Things Considered, claims in this interview filmed at the 2017 Aspen Ideas Festival. That’s why she created the Race Card Project: to “examine and interrogate America’s racial DNA.” Participants are tasked with condensing their experiences, questions, or observations about race and identity into just six words, which Norris then publishes and archives for posterity. So far, she’s received more than 50,000 submissions, including: “Why do I do that when I see a black man?” and “I’m only Asian when it’s convenient.”