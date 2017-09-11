Presented by

When In-Person Conversation Is Better Than Texting

“My position is not anti-technology, it’s pro-conversation,” asserts Sherry Turkle the director of the MIT Initiative on Technology and Self in a short interview at the 2017 Aspen Ideas Festival. Turkle believes that technology is an important part of modern life, but also that people need time away from their phones to cultivate the best relationships with other people. She argues that there should be spaces in everyone’s home and life where there are no phones at all.

