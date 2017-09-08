In the 1950s, Kurt Vonnegut wrote a short story that he never published. Recently, editors of a Vonnegut short story collection discovered it while researching old papers. The Atlantic is printing “The Drone King” for the first time this fall. This piece is an animated excerpt of a passage from the story where an intrepid businessman named Sheldon Quick tries to sell his associate on the idea of using bees as inter-office communication. The story showcases Vonnegut’s early dry wit and seems more relevant than ever in an era where communication is constantly changing.

