'The Drone King': An Animated Excerpt
Sep 08, 2017
The Atlantic
In the 1950s, Kurt Vonnegut wrote a short story that he never published. Recently, editors of a Vonnegut short story collection discovered it while researching old papers. The Atlantic is printing “The Drone King” for the first time this fall. This piece is an animated excerpt of a passage from the story where an intrepid businessman named Sheldon Quick tries to sell his associate on the idea of using bees as inter-office communication. The story showcases Vonnegut’s early dry wit and seems more relevant than ever in an era where communication is constantly changing.
For more, read the full story here.
Authors: Caitlin Cadieux, Alice Roth
