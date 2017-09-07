Presented by
Quoted
Astro Teller on Why Artificial Intelligence Is Not Scary
Sep 07, 2017
|
12 videos
Video by
The Atlantic
“Taking over the world is an intensely human thing to want to do,” says Astro Teller, in a short interview conducted at the 2017 Aspen Ideas Festival. At Google X, Teller studies and develops artificial intelligence. Here, he argues that current frenzy over the topic might be overblown.
Authors: Brianna Pressey, Tynesha Foreman, Nicolas Pollock
About This Series
Big ideas from the 2017 Aspen Ideas Festival