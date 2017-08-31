“These tests at their best allow new forms of connection that might not have been otherwise possible,” says Alondra Nelson, president-elect of the Social Science Research Council. Though African American communities experienced a troubled history with genetics, primarily through eugenics, individuals are now using DNA testing to answer questions about their ancestors and connect with their African heritage. Interviewed at the 2017 Aspen Ideas Festival, Nelson discusses how biology can provide information once lost through the transatlantic slave trade.