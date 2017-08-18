Presented by
Dolores Huerta's Life of Activism
Aug 18, 2017
The Atlantic
“If we don’t engage, we have only ourselves to blame,” says Dolores Huerta, co-founder of the United Farm Workers of America, in this short interview from the 2017 Aspen Ideas Festival. Huerta argues that if new protest movements want to change policy, old organizing methods are still the most effective.
Authors: Nicolas Pollock, Brianna Pressey, Tynesha Foreman
Big ideas from the 2017 Aspen Ideas Festival