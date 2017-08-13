Presented by

The Problem With Confederate Monuments

Aug 13, 2017 | 7 videos
Towns across the American south are reckoning with whether or not to tear down Confederate statues in public spaces. For New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, taking down the monuments felt like a necessity, despite the tension it brought forth in his city. “I didn’t start the problems with race in this country, but I did force the people of New Orleans to confront them,” Landrieu reflected in in this short interview at the 2017 Aspen Ideas Festival.  

Authors: Nicolas Pollock, Brianna Pressey

